Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Gold Medal Odds: Birk Ruud, 2 Americans in Contention

The men's freestyle skiing slopestyle final at the Olympic Winter Games is set for Tuesday morning, and a pair of Olympic gold medallists headline the top of the odds board.

Norway’s Birk Ruud is the favorite entering Tuesday’s gold medal run, as he’s the back-to-back slopestyle world champion.

However, two Americans and New Zealand’s Luca Harrington are contenders to win this medal as well. Harrington comes in at second in the odds (+350) to win the gold while Americans Mac Forehand (+450) and former gold medal winner Alexander Hall (+450) are tied for the third-best odds.

Hall finished in eighth place in qualifiers, but the two-time Crystal Globe winner may be saving something in his back pocket entering this final.

Slopestyle skiing features a lot of stunts, which means Hall, Ruud, Harrington and others could be saving some of their best maneuvers for this final. In slopestyle, the athletes navigate a course with a variety of obstacles that include jumps and rails. They are ultimately judged on the quality of the stunts they pull off during their run.

There are eight different athletes with shorter than 10/1 odds to win this gold medal, and even though Ruud is the favorite, he’s not favored by a wide margin.

Hall won the slopestyle gold back in 2022 in Beijing while Ruud was the “Big Air” winner. So, both athletes have reached the mountaintop in the Olympics before.

The final is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. EST with the first of three final runs.

Here’s a look at the complete odds list for the gold medal in this slopestyle final.

Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Gold Medal Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Birk Ruud (NOR): +275

Luca Harrington (NZL): +350

Mac Forehand (USA): +450

Alexander Hall (USA): +450

Tormod Frostad (NOR): +700

Andri Ragettli (SUI): +700

Jesper Tjader (SWE): +800

Matej Svancer (AUT): +800

Ben Barclay (NZL): +2000

Sebastian Schjerve (NOR): +2500

Konnor Ralph (USA): +2500

Kim Gubser (SUI): +5000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.