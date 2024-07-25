Men's Olympic Soccer Odds: France Favored to Win Gold as Host Nation
In the wake of a thrilling Euro competition, the world's best meet in Paris, France for the 2024 Olympics.
France, the host country, enters as the favorite in a field of teams that are mainly dependent on younger players to carry each nation. France, who has one of the deepest rosters, is the worthy favorite like the Euros, but the rising Spanish, who won last month’s competition, is the close second choice.
After those two there is a bit of a drop-off with the likes of Argentina and Japan the only other teams shorter than +1000. After that, Morocco and Iraq stand as the only other teams inside of +2000.
2024 Men’s Olympics Soccer Gold Medal Odds
- France: +175
- Spain: +220
- Argentina: +850
- Japan: +850
- Morocco: +1100
- Iraq: +1800
- New Zealand: +2900
- Mali: +3500
- Egypt: +3500
- Israel: +4200
- USA: +4200
- Paraguay: +5000
- Ukraine: +6500
- Uzbekistan: +8000
- Guinea: +10000
- Dominican Republic: +19000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Thierry Henry Led French Favored to Win Gold at 2024 Olympics
While Kylian Mbappe and many others from the team’s 2018 World Cup winning club won’t be playing, there are plenty of stars that can carry the team to gold.
Alexandre Lacazette is likely making his final appearance in high level international competition, and is fresh off an opening match goal against USA on Wednesday. He is flanked by the likes of Jean Philippe-Mateta to help make a medal run.
With Henry manning the controls of the team, France looks to be the top team after a 3-0 win against the Americans.
Meanwhile, Spain figures to be a rising nation after a bit of a slide. While the team may look different than the group, the talent is clearly on the rise for this budding international powerhouse, who figures to be back in the global spotlight.
As for dark horses, there appears to be a drop-off, but Japan has seen its price drop in the lead up to the Olympics, now inside of +1000 and set to pounce on an easy group after beating Paraguay 5-0 and set to face Mali in next Group D matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.