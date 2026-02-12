Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Gold Medal Odds: Scotty James Favored Ahead of Final

One of the most exciting winter Olympic events to watch is set to take place on Friday when the best snowboarders in the world compete in the halfpipe competition.

The qualifications for the final took place on Wednesday, and to no ones surprised, Scotty James of Australia finished with the best score at 94.00. The next best posted score was Yuto Totsuka of Japan at 91.25.

As a result, James is an overwhelming favorite to win the gold medal on Friday. Let's take a look.

Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Gold Medal Odds

Scotty James (AUS) -500

Yuto Totsuka (JPN) +850

Ryusei Yamada (JPN) +1100

Ruka Hirano (JPN) +1800

Ayumu Hirano (JPN) +2200

Alessandro Berbieri (USA) +2200

Valentino Guseli (AUS) +2200

Campbell Melville Ives (NZL) +3300

Chaeun Lee (KOR) +10000

Chase Josey (USA) +10000

Ziyang Wang (CHN) +10000

Jake Pates (USA) +10000

Scotty James is set as the -500 favorite to win the gold medal, an implied probability of 83.33%. The Australian won the bronze medal in this event at the 2018 Winter Games, and then followed it up with a silver medal in 2022. A gold medal here would cap off an illustrious career at the Olympics. He won gold in the halfpipe at the 2025 World Championships, so he's a big favorite in this event for good reason.

An interesting name to watch out for will be the American, Alessandro Berbieri. At just 17 years old, he finished with the fourth-best score in the qualifying round. He won the silver medal in this event in the 2024 Youth Olympics, so he knows what it takes to compete at the highest level.

If you don't want to bet on who will win the gold medal, with James being set as such an overwhelming favorite, consider betting on Barbieri to finish on the podium at +400.

Pick: Alessandro Barbieri to Finish on the Podium (+400) via DraftKings

