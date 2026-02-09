Men's Biathlon 20km Individual Gold Medal Odds: Eric Perrot Favored to Win Tuesday

The biathlon is one of the most interesting events at the Winter Olympics. It tests an athlete’s endurance as well as their ability to control their body at the shooting range.

The athletes race for a total of 20 kilometers, stopping four times at the shooting range in the process. They must attempt to hit five targets at the range, and face a one-minute penalty for each shot they miss. In a race where every second matters, those penalties can be devastating.

The medal event for the mixed relay took place over the weekend, with France winning by 26 seconds ahead of Italy. They were led by Eric Perrot, who is favored to win the men’s biathlon 20km individual gold medal on Tuesday.

Men’s Biathlon 20km Individual Gold Medal Odds

Eric Perrot (FRA): +200

Sturla Holm Laegreid (NOR): +450

Johan-Olav Botn (NOR): +600

Tommaso Giacomel (ITA): +600

Martin Uldal (NOR): +900

Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen (NOR): +1200

Sebastian Samuelsson (SWE): +1200

Quentin Fillon Maillet (FRA): +1200

Johannes Dale (NOR): +1500

Campbell Wright (USA): +2000

Perrot, who won the World Championship at Lenzerheide last year, is the favorite to win at +200, but Norway’s Sturla Holm Laegreid isn’t too far behind at +450. Laegreid finished 15th, 2:40 behind the winner back in 2022.

Norway didn’t medal in the mixed relay biathlon, but has four of the top six favorites in the Men’s 20km event.

Mixed in with the Norwegians is Tommaso Giacomel, who helped earn Italy the silver medal at the mixed event.

In 2022, Quentin Fillon Maillet won gold, and he’s down at +1200 to repeat.

There is an American among the top 10 in the odds for this one, with Campbell Wright at +2000 to take home gold.

