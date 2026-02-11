Men's Olympic Alpine Skiing (Super G) Gold Medal Odds: Marco Odermatt Favored Ahead of Final
The Men's Super-G Final is set to take place in the morning at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
There are plenty of athletes in contention to win the gold medal, but there are four with odds above the rest, including two Swiss competitors. Let's dive into the odds.
Men's Olympic Alpine Skiing (Super G) Gold Medal Odds
- Marco Odermatt (SUI) +125
- Franjo Von Allmen (SUI) +370
- Giovanni Franzoni (ITA) +470
- Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) +750
- Dominik Paris (ITA) +1200
- Raphael Haaser (AUT) +1400
- Alexis Monney (SUI) +1600
- Stefan Rogentin (SUI) +2700
- Mattia Casse (ITA) +3500
- Marco Schwarz (AUT) +4000
- Stefan Babinsky (AUT) +5000
- Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) +5500
- Nils Allegre (FRA) +6500
- Daniel Hemetsberger (AUT) +6500
- Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (NOR) +6500
- Cameron Alexander (CAN) +6500
- River Radamus (USA) +10000
- James Crawford (CAN) +10000
- Miha Hrobat (SLO) +10000
- Jan Zabystran (CZE) +10000
- Christof Innerhofer (ITA) +10000
Marco Odermatt from Switzerland enters Wednesday as the +125 favorite to win the gold medal, with an implied probability of 44.44%.
Odermatt won the gold medal in Giant Slalom at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and has already won the silver medal in the team combined event in these Winter Games. He was the overall World Cup skiing season title in 2025, including the season titles in the Super-G, Giant Slalom, and Downhill.
It's clear that the 28-year-old is the best skier on the planet right now, and he presents some value as the +125 betting favorite.
