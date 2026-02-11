Men's Olympic Alpine Skiing (Super G) Gold Medal Odds: Marco Odermatt Favored Ahead of Final

The Men's Super-G Final is set to take place in the morning at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

There are plenty of athletes in contention to win the gold medal, but there are four with odds above the rest, including two Swiss competitors. Let's dive into the odds.

Men's Olympic Alpine Skiing (Super G) Gold Medal Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Marco Odermatt (SUI) +125

Franjo Von Allmen (SUI) +370

Giovanni Franzoni (ITA) +470

Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT) +750

Dominik Paris (ITA) +1200

Raphael Haaser (AUT) +1400

Alexis Monney (SUI) +1600

Stefan Rogentin (SUI) +2700

Mattia Casse (ITA) +3500

Marco Schwarz (AUT) +4000

Stefan Babinsky (AUT) +5000

Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) +5500

Nils Allegre (FRA) +6500

Daniel Hemetsberger (AUT) +6500

Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (NOR) +6500

Cameron Alexander (CAN) +6500

River Radamus (USA) +10000

James Crawford (CAN) +10000

Miha Hrobat (SLO) +10000

Jan Zabystran (CZE) +10000

Christof Innerhofer (ITA) +10000

Marco Odermatt from Switzerland enters Wednesday as the +125 favorite to win the gold medal, with an implied probability of 44.44%.

Odermatt won the gold medal in Giant Slalom at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and has already won the silver medal in the team combined event in these Winter Games. He was the overall World Cup skiing season title in 2025, including the season titles in the Super-G, Giant Slalom, and Downhill.

It's clear that the 28-year-old is the best skier on the planet right now, and he presents some value as the +125 betting favorite.

