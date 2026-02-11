Men's Short Track Speed Skating (1000m) Gold Medal Odds: William Dandjinou Favored Ahead of Final

William Dandjinou has a chance to sweep the individual races in short track speed skating at the Olympics, as he's set as the favorite in all three distances. His first chance at a gold medal will come on Thursday in the men's short track 1000m.

The longer distance is better for Dandjinou, so it's the 1500m that he has the best chance of winning, but he's still the favorite in both the 1000m and 500m. Let's take a look at the odds for Thursday's 1000m final, and then I'll give you my pick to win gold.

Men's Short Track Speed Skating (1000m) Gold Medal Odds

William Dandjinou (CAN) +105

Jens Van't Wout (NED) +270

Pietro Sighel (ITA) +430

Jongun Rim (KOR) +750

Daeheon Hwang (KOR) +1400

Shaoang Liu (CHN) +1900

Thomas Nadalini (ITA) +4500

Felix Roussel (CAN) +4000

Long Sun (CHN) +4500

Luca Spechenhauser (ITA) +4500

Xiaojun Lin (CHN) +5000

Teun Boer (NED) +5500

Kazuki Yoshinaga (JPN) +7500

Roberts Kruzbergs (LAT) +8000

Clayton DeClemente (USA) +8000

Wonjun Moon (HUN) +8000

Furkan Akar (TUR) +10000

Dong Min Shin (KOR) +10000

William Dandjinou entered the Winter Games as the favorite to win the gold medal in this event, but it was his Canadian teammate, Felix Roussel, who finished with the best time in the heats at 1:23.828. Still, Dandjinou skates fast enough to win his heat and advance to the final. Don't be alarmed too much, as it's typical for the top skaters to skate just fast enough to ensure they win their heat, to make sure they don't overdo it ahead of the final.

Dandjinou won the gold medal at the 2025 World Championships in the 1500 m, but finished in second to Steven Dubiois in the 1000 m. Unfortunately, Dubois failed to make the final in the Olympics, crashing during his heat. While that's bad news for Team Canada, it does open the door even more for Dandjinou to win Olympic gold.

I think we should jump on him at plus-money while we still can.

Pick: William Dandjinou +105 via FanDuel

