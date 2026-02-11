Men's Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Odds: Eliot Grondin Favored Ahead of Final

If you're a fan of snowboarding, or if you're just looking to get in on some Olympics action, you're going to want to set your alarm tonight to make sure you're awake to watch the Men's Snowboard Cross event.

It's one of the most wide-open events at the Olympics this year, with the betting favorite having less than a 32% chance of winning. Let's take a look at the odds to win gold, and then I'll give you my pick to win.

Men's Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Eliot Grondin (CAN) +220

Adam Lambert (AUS) +430

Alessandro Haemmerle (AUT) +500

Jonas Chollet (FRA) +650

Loan Bozzolo (FRA) +750

Jakob Dusek (AUT) +750

Lorenzo Sommariva (ITA) +1800

Aidan Chollet (FRA) +1800

Nathan Pare (USA) +2500

Filippo Ferrari (ITA) +3000

Merlin Surget (FRA) +3300

Leon Ulbricht (GER) +4000

Kalla Koblet (SUI) +4000

Jake Vedder (USA) +5000

Nick Baumgartner (USA) +5000

Martin Noerl (GER) +6500

Lukas Pachner (AUT) +8000

Lucas Eguibar Breton (ESP) +10000

Huw Nightingale (GBR) +10000

Jarryd Hughes (AUS) +10000

Liam Moffatt (CAN) +10000

Eliot Grondin is the betting favorite to win the gold medal at this event with odds of +220, an implied probability of 31.25%. As of writing this article, Canada is still seeking its first gold medal, and Grondin has a chance to deliver his country exactly that.

Based on the odds, there are six snowboarders with a realistic chance of finishing atop the podium. Grondin, Adam Lambert, Alessandro Haemmerle, Jonas Chollet, Loan Bozzolo, and Jakob Dusek. After that, there's a bit of a drop off before the likes of Lorenzo Sommariva and Aidan Chollet.

Hammerle won the gold medal at the 2022 games, and the favorite to win gold this time around, Grondin, finished second that year.

Grondin won gold in this event at the 2025 World Championships, defeating Bozzolo, Hammerle, and Dusek in the final. With Bozzolo coming second at the world championships, I think he's worth a look at +750 this time around.

Pick: Loan Bozzolo +750

