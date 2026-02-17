Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Gold Medal Odds (Mark McMorris Set as Favorite)

We're now in the final stretch of the Winter Olympics, but we still have plenty of fun events to watch and bet on, including the men's snowboarding slopestyle competition.

The qualification runs took place this past Sunday, and now the final runs will take place on Wednesday, when a gold medalist will be determined.

Canada's been short on gold medals in these Olympics, but the good news is they have a competitor who's favored to add one to their total on Wednesday morning. Let's take a look at the odds.

Men's Snowboarding Slopestyle Gold Medal Odds

Mark McMorris (CAN) +250

Redmond Gerard (USA) +250

Marcus Kleveland (NOR) +300

Dane Menzies (NZL) +300

Yiming Su (CHN) +750

Ryoma Kimata (JPN) +1500

Cameron Spalding (CAN) +1500

Oliver Martin (USA) +2000

Taiga Hasegawa (JPN) +2500

Jake Canter (USA) +2500

Mons Roisland (NOR) +3000

Romain Allemand (FRA) +3000

McMorris and Redmond Gerard, from the United States, are co-favorites at +250, each with an implied probability of 28.57% of winning. Marcus Kleveland from Norway and Dane Menzies from New Zealand are right behind them at +300. Yiming Su from China is the other one in the top group of five competitors at +750. After Su, the odds drop off before the rest of the field.

Menzies finished with the best score in qualifying at 86.06. The Canadian McMorris had the third-best score at 81.81, sandwiched between Kleveland (81.86) and Ryoma Kimata (80.83)

McMorris is desperate to win the gold medal in this event, having won the bronze medal in three straight editions of the Winter Games. At 32 years old, this is likely has final chance to win Olympic gold. He has the experience and the skill to get it done, so I'm going to ride with the Canadian on Wednesday.

Prediction: Mark McMorris (CAN) +250

