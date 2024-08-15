Mercury vs. Fever WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Aug. 16 (Bet on Indiana)
Note: The Phoenix Mercury play their first game back from the Olympic break on Thursday against the Chicago Sky. This article has been written and published prior to that matchup occurring.
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever return to action out of the Olympic break on Friday, as they’ll take on the Phoenix Mercury, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Phoenix plays Chicago on Thursday, setting up a tough turnaround as sure-to-be packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night.
The Fever currently sit one spot behind the Mercury in the standings, and Indiana has played much better since the start of June, sitting at just four games below .500.
Can Clark and company pick up a win as slight home favorites on Friday?
Mercury vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mercury +3.5 (-112)
- Fever -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mercury: +124
- Fever: -148
Total
- 174.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Mercury vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 16
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Mercury record: 13-12*
- Fever record: 11-15
*Phoenix’s record prior to Thursday’s matchup with the Sky.
Mercury vs. Fever Injury Reports
Phoenix Mercury Injury Report
- Charisma Osborne – out
- Rebecca Allen – out
Indiana Fever Injury Report
- Temi Fagbenle – day-to-day
Mercury vs. Fever Key Players to Watch
Phoenix Mercury
Kahleah Copper: After winning a gold medal with Team USA, Copper is looking to keep up a strong 2024 season in the W. Copper is averaging 23.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field.
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: The favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award, Clark played some of her best basketball of the 2024 season before the Olympic break, averaging 18.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game over a 12-game stretch. Can she lead the Fever to their first playoff berth since 2016?
Mercury vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
I absolutely love the Fever in this spot at home, especially since there is a chance a veteran like Diana Taurasi could sit out this game on the second night of a back-to-back for Phoenix.
This season, the Fever are dominant at home, going 7-4 against the spread, and I expect them to keep that rolling as a slight favorite tonight.
Even though the Mercury have a better record, they entered the second half of the 2024 season just two spots ahead of the Fever in net rating, and over their last 10 games, Indiana actually outranks the Mercury in that category, posting the sixth-best net rating in the WNBA.
Clark has clearly started to play better – and more efficiently – and the Fever’s young core is a force to be reckoned with down the stretch.
Phoenix has struggled on the road, entering Thursday’s matchup with a 5-8 record straight up.
I’ll back the Fever to win in front of the home fans on Aug. 16.
Pick: Fever Moneyline (-148)
