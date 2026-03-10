Mercyhurst vs. Long Island Prediction, Odds for NEC Tournament Final

The Long Island University Sharks have already locked up a spot in the NCAA Tournament. They'll face the Mercyhurst Lakers in tonight's Northeast Conference Tournament Final, but because Mercyhurst is in the process of transitioning from a Division II to Division I school, they're ineligible to play in the NCAA Tournament, meaning the Sharks will represent the NEC no matter tonight's result.

Still, LIU would love to capture a conference championship before advancing to next week's Big Dance. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's final.

Mercyhurst vs. LIU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Mercyhurst +5.5 (-110)

LIU -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Mercyhurst +188

LIU -230

Total

OVER 135.5 (-115)

UNDER 135.5 (-105)

Mercyhurst vs. LIU How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Steinberg Wellness Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Mercyhurst Record: 17-16 (10-8 in NEC)

LIU Record: 23-10 (15-3 in NEC)

Mercyhurst vs. LIU Betting Trends

Mercyhurst is 5-0 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 5-2 in Mercyhurst's last seven games

Mercyhurst is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 road games

The UNDER is 14-5 in LIU's last 19 games

LIU is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games played on a Tuesday

Mercyhurst vs. LIU Key Player to Watch

Jamal Fuller, G - Long Island University Sharks

Jamal Fuller enters this game as LIU's leading scorer, averaging 16.6 points per game, which is 2.5 more per game than any other player on the roster. He's also averaging 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.1 blocks. He put up 26 points in LIU's most recent game against Mercyhurst, back on February 21.

Mercyhurst vs. LIU Prediction and Pick

LIU won the regular season title in the NEC for good reason. The Sharks come into this game ranking 106th in effective field goal percentage and 75th in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Mercyhurst ranks 277th and 78th in those two metrics.

I don't think Mercyhurst has the shooting to beat LIU in this matchup, especially considering LIU keeps teams to shooting just 50.9% from two-point range. That will prove pivotal tonight against a Mercyhurst team that rarely takes 3-point shots.

I'll back LIU to win, cover, and head into next week's NCAA Tournament as NEC champions.

Pick: LIU -5.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

