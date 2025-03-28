Mets vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bet for Friday, March 28
The New York Mets fell to the Houston Astros on Opening Day, losing by a final score of 3-1.
The bright side is that there are 161 more games to make up for it this season. In fact, they can cancel out the Opening Day loss by beating the Astros in the second game of their series on Friday night. Can they get the job done? I'm going to break down the odds and then give you my best bet.
Mets vs. Astros Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-200)
- Astros -1.5 (+165)
Moneyline
- Mets +105
- Astros -125
Total
- 8 (Over -120/Under +100)
Mets vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 27
- Game Time: 8:10 PM EST
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV+
- Mets Record: 0-1
- Astros Record: 1-0
Mets vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- New York: Tylor Megill, RHP
- Houston: Hunter Brown, RHP
Mets vs. Astros Best Prop Bet
Mets Prop Bet
- Tylor Megill UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-120) via DraftKings
Houston was one of the most disciplined teams on the plate last season, striking out on just 19.3% of plate appearances, the second-best mark in the Majors. That seemed to carry over into Opening Day in 2025, striking out just 7.0 times the entire game against the Mets on Thursday.
Tonight, they get to face MeGill, whose 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season seemed to be a bit of an anomaly after averaging just 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 2023. I think we will see some regression in his strikeout department this season. I'll take the UNDER on his strikeout total on Friday night.
Mets vs. Astros Prediction
I cashed in on the Astros winning on Thursday, and I'm going to ride that momentum into Thursday night. The Mets' lineup failed to live up to the hype on Thursday, and while I'm sure at some point this season they'll get hot, I'm not going to bet them until they show us they can put up runs consistently.
It's also worth noting how strong Hunter Brown looked for the Astros last season, sporting an ERA of 3.49 and a WHIP of 1.271, both significant improvements from his 2023 campaign.
Let's back the Astros to go ahead and hand the Mets a second straight loss.
Pick: Astros -125 via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
