Mets vs. Braves Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Sept. 24 (How to Bet Total)
A massive matchup in the NL wild card race headlines Tuesday night’s MLB action.
The New York Mets (87-69) hold a two-game lead on the Atlanta Braves (85-71) in the wild card race with the Arizona Diamondbacks (87-70) sandwiched in between them.
It’s likely only two of these three teams will end up in the playoffs, and this week’s Mets-Braves series could be the deciding factor as to who those two teams end up being.
New York is an underdog on the road on Tuesday, as it struggled against Atlanta starter Spencer Schwellenbach earlier this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch my prediction for this NL East showdown.
Mets vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-180)
- Braves -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline
- Mets: +120
- Braves: -142
Total
- 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Mets vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- New York: Luis Severino (11-6, 3.79 ERA)
- Atlanta: Spencer Schewellenbach (7-7, 3.61 ERA)
Mets vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 24
- Time: 7:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, Bally Sports South
- Mets record: 87-69
- Braves record: 85-71
Mets vs. Braves Key Players to Watch
New York Mets
Luis Severino: A former Yankee, Severino has been a key part of the Mets’ rotation this season, leading them to a 15-15 record in his 30 starts. In his last start against Atlanta, he gave up two runs and seven hits across five innings in a 3-2 win.
Atlanta Braves
Matt Olson: One of the hottest hitters in baseball right now, Matt Olson is hitting .409/.581/.955 over his last seven days, tallying four homers over that stretch. He could be in line for a big game against Severino, who has allowed 22 homers this season.
Mets vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Offense has been the name of the game for the Mets lately , as they’ve scored at least 10 runs in three of their last six games, going OVER 8 runs in five of them.
I think we could be in for a high-scoring matchup on Tuesday given how well the Mets and Braves are hitting. Over the last seven days, these teams are No. 2 (New York) and No. 3 (Atlanta) in OPS.
While Schwellenbach held the Mets scoreless across seven frames earlier this season, both he and Severino have ERAs in the high 3s.
I think we could see a 5-4 or 6-3 type of game on Tuesday night.
Pick: OVER 8 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.