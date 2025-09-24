Mets vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 24
The Chicago Cubs already clinched one of the NL Wild Card spots, and the New York Mets are looking to join them.
The Mets won a back-and-forth affair in Chicago on Tuesday night, and now turn to youngster Jonah Tong against veteran Matthew Boyd on ESPN.
Can the Mets take one step closer to clinching a playoff berth?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Cubs on Wednesday night.
Mets vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (+170)
- Cubs +1.5 (-211)
Moneyline
- Mets -102
- Cubs -120
Total
- 7 (Over -120/Under -101)
Mets vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Mets: Jonah Tong (2-2, 5.94 ERA)
- Cubs: Matthew Boyd (13-8, 3.20 ERA)
Mets vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, September 24
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Mets record: 81-76
- Cubs record: 88-69
Mets vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets
Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Matthew Boyd OVER 1.5 Earned Runs (-143)
A quick glance at Matthew Boyd’s numbers show a strong season. He has a winning record at 13-8 and a good ERA in today’s day and age at 3.20. However, he’s been leaking oil in the second half.
The southpaw has allowed multiple runs in each of his last eight starts, including four runs in his past two against the Pirates and Rays. He’s allowed 28 runs in 43.2 innings (5.77 ERA) in that span to see his season ERA jump from 2.34 to 3.20.
The Mets don’t struggle too much against left-handed pitching, posting a team OPS of .697 against southpaws, which is right in the middle of the pack. They’re also 23-21 against southpaws this season.
Even when Boyd was on his game earlier in the season, the Mets got two runs against him in six innings. They should be able to do the same and then some tonight.
Mets vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
Boyd has been struggling as of late, and Mets starter Jonah Tong has been extremely hit or miss through his four starts in the big leagues. He’s allowed one earned run or fewer in two of them, but got lit up for at least four runs in the other two.
The Cubs don’t have much to play for outside of holding off the Padres for the top Wild Card spot, but they should still put in a good effort on Wednesday night.
These two teams combined for 16 runs on Tuesday night, and there’s no reason to think the total will be less than half of that with this pitching matchup.
Pick: Over 7 (-120)
