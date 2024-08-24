Mets vs. Padres Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Saturday, Aug. 24
The Mets and Padres have each emerged as postseason contenders in 2024, but who will get the edge over one another on Saturday?
Each team will lean on its pitching depth to score a win on Saturday night with the Mets counting on left hander David Peterson and the Padres sending out righty Michael King.
Who has the edge? We got you covered below with everything you need to know for this matchup as well as a best bet.
Mets vs. Padres Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mets: +1.5 (-170)
- Padres: -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline
- Mets: +130
- Padres: -150
Total: 7.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
Mets vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 24th
- Game Time: 8:40 PM EST
- Venue: PETCO Park
- How to Watch (TV): SDPA, SNY
- Mets Record: 67-62
- Padres Record: 73-57
Mets vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
New York Mets: David Peterson (7-1, 3.00 ERA)
San Diego Padres: Michael King (11-6, 3.18 ERA)
Mets vs. Padres Key Players to Watch
New York Mets
Francisco Lindor: Lindor has thrown himself into the fringes of the NL MVP conversation, hitting .308 with a .915 OPS since the All-Star break while flashing an elite glove at shortstop. Lindor has been a key cog in the Mets surge since a slow start and will look to keep it rolling against a possible postseason opponent in the Padres.
San Diego Padres
Jackson Merrill: The NL Rookie of the Year contender has been the consistent piece of the Padres lineup all season and may get some hardware at the end of it. Hitting in the middle of the San Diego lineup, Merrill is top 10 in the NL in batting average while leading rookies in RBI’s.
Mets vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
Michael King is in good form since the All-Star Game, posting a 2.37 ERA in five starts, but the Mets offense has proven to be talented enough to make this game a coin flip with emerging lefty David Peterson on the mound.
These are two dangerous postseason contenders, each top half of the bigs since the All-Star break in OPS, but I’m going to grab the plus money price with the Mets.
New York has proven to be a tough out and this matchup can set up well for Peterson, as the Padres are bottom 10 in terms of OPS against left handed pitching. Peterson hasn't been able to find his punchout pitch, but San Diego's inability to find hard contact will make the Mets a worthwhile underdog bet.
PICK: Mets ML (+130)
