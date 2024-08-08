Mets vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Thursday, Aug. 8 (Expect Plenty of Runs)
The New York Mets rode a huge top of the ninth inning on Wednesday night to a 5-3 victory against the Colorado Rockies, pulling them to within half a game of the final wild card spot in the National League.
New York has split the first two games of this series, and it’s looking to close things out on Thursday afternoon with lefty David Peterson on the mound against Colorado’s Austin Gomber.
The Mets picked up their 30th road win of the season on Wednesday night, but can they take down a Colorado team that is nearly .500 at home despite being 29 games under .500 on the season?
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for Wednesday’s afternoon clash.
Mets vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (-108)
- Rockies +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Mets: -162
- Rockies: +136
Total
- 11 (Over -102/Under -118)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mets vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- New York: David Peterson (5-1, 3.47 ERA)
- Colorado: Austin Gomber (3-7, 4.66 ERA)
Mets vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 8
- Time: 3:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, MLB Extra Innings
- Mets record: 60-54
- Rockies record: 42-73
Mets vs. Rockies Key Players to Watch
New York Mets
Francisco Lindor: Lindor had a big game on Wednesday night, picking up two hits and knocking in two runs in a 5-3 win. He drilled a two-run single in the top of the ninth to break a 2-2 tie, giving the Mets their 30th road win of the season.
Colorado Rockies
Austin Gomber: In nine home starts, Gomber has been much better (3.83 ERA) than he’s been on the road (5.37 ERA), which is a good sign for Colorado in this game. Still, Gomber has allowed at least three earned runs in nine of his last 11 starts entering this matchup.
Mets vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
This is a sky high total at 11, but I still love the OVER for this matchup due to the starting pitchers.
Gomber has been a better pitcher at Coors Field, but he’s also allowed at least three earned runs in nine of the 11 outings he’s had since June 1, a pretty solid floor to help us get to the OVER on this number.
Not only that, but Peterson’s advanced numbers are much worse than his actual ones in 2024. He ranks in just the seventh percentile in expected ERA at 5.30 and the ninth percentile in expected batting average against (.278).
Plus, Colorado has the worst bullpen ERA in baseball (5.55) this season, and it gave up three runs in the top of the ninth inning on Wednesday night, allowing the Mets to secure the win.
I expect the Mets offense to have a big gane, and the Rockies should be able to get enough off of Peterson, who has allowed at least two runs in five of his last six starts, to push this game over the total.
Pick: OVER 11 (-102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
