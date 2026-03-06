Mexico vs. Great Britain Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for World Baseball Classic

Pool B play at the 2026 World Baseball Classic gets underway in Houston on Friday afternoon with Mexico facing off against Great Britain.

Mexico could threaten the USA in this pool, while it would be surprising if Great Britain got more than one win.

Mexico did beat USA 11-5 in pool play in 2023 to take the group, before falling to Japan in the semifinals. Great Britain also gave Mexico a fight, though, with the Mexicans getting just a 2-1 win in their final pool play game.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mexico vs. Great Britain on Friday afternoon.

Mexico vs. Great Britain Odds & Run Line

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Mexico -1400

Great Britain +700

Run Line

Mexico -4.5 (-130)

Great Britain +4.5 (+105)

Total

8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mexico vs. Great Britain Probable Pitchers

Mexico: TBA

Great Britain: TBA

Mexico vs. Great Britain How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park - Houston, TX

How to Watch (TV): FS1, Fox Deportes

Mexico vs. Great Britain Prediction and Pick

Mexico doesn’t have a strong pitching staff, but is rather led by its bats in this tournament. Randy Arozarena headlines a group of major leaguers that includes Rowdy Tellez and Jarren Duran.

Meanwhile, Great Britain is led by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and catcher Harry Ford, who had two home runs back in 2013.

Mexico could easily out-slug Great Britain, but the British did put up seven runs in one of their exhibition games against Milwaukee.

In the early games of the tournament, I’m tempted to take some underdogs. With a total of just 8.5, I’ll back Great Britain +4.5, especially at plus money.

Pick: Great Britain +4.5 (+105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.