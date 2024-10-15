Miami (Florida) vs. Louisville Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
Miami resumes its season after a BYE in Week 7 in hopes of continuing on its College Football Playoff journey.
The Hurricanes last two games required double digit second half comebacks to avoid catastrophic losses behind the arm of Heisman Trophy contender Cam Ward. Can Ward and the ‘Canes get off to a strong start on the road against a formidable opponent in Louisville, who possesses the explosive playmaking to go toe-to-toe with Miami?
Here’s our full betting preview:
Miami (Florida) vs. Louisville Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Miami (Florida): -4.5 (-114)
- Louisville: +4.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Miami (Florida): -192
- Louisville: +158
Total: 61.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Miami (Florida) vs. Louisville How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 18th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Miami (Florida): 6-0
- Louisville Record: 4-2
Miami (Florida) vs. Louisville Key Players to Watch
Miami (Florida)
Cam Ward: Firmly in the mix for the Heisman Trophy, Ward is second in the country in passing guards and tied for the most passing touchdowns. However, some questionable decisions, including five interceptions have made for big deficits for the ‘Canes. Can Miami play a clean game for 60 minutes to avoid an upset at Louisville?
Louisville
Tyler Shough: The Texas Tech transfer has been at the helm of one of the most productive offenses in the country. The Cardinals are 21st in EPA/Play and averaging more than seven yards per play on offense. Overall, the passing group has been elite, ranking 15th in explosive rate. Can Shough and co. test this Hurricanes’ secondary?
Miami (Florida) vs. Louisville Prediction and Pick
I think there can be fireworks from both offenses in this one.
Both teams check in top 30 in explosive pass rate and each team prefers to take to the air, which I think will offset some of the concerns of run blocking in this one.
Louisville is 89th in rush rate while Miami is 116th, and the weak point of each defense is in the secondary. Both defenses do a good job of getting to the quarterback, each top 20 in tackles for loss and top 30 in defensive line yards, but both are middling when it comes to limiting chunk passes.
With both teams forcing the issue through the air, I see points going up on the board in bunches. Miami has had its discipline tested in the last two games, and while a clean effort out of the BYE week is possible, I don’t believe it has the ability to slow down the likes of Ja’Corey Brooks or Caullin Lacy in the passing game for the Cardinals under Jeff Brohm’s coaching.
I’ll stay off the side and bank on points in this ACC showdown.
PICK: OVER 61.5
