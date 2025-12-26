Miami (OH) vs. Fresno State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
The 2025 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl will feature a MAC vs. Mountain West pairing as usual. Fresno State will face Miami (Ohio) as a 5.5-point favorite on Saturday after rattling off wins in three of its last four games. The Bulldogs’ defense will likely play a large role in the result of this matchup.
Only San Diego State has given up fewer points per game (20.1) than Fresno State in the Mountain West this season. The Bulldogs fielded a top-three defense against the run and the pass while putting up middle-of-the-road numbers on offense. The Redhawks will need to generate some explosive plays to put points on the board against such a well-rounded unit.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
Miami Ohio vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Miami Ohio: +5.5 (-108)
- Fresno State: -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Miami Ohio: +172
- Fresno State: -210
Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Miami Ohio vs. Fresno State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 27
- Game Time: 4:30 PM EST
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): The CW
- Miami Ohio: 7-6
- Fresno State: 8-4
Miami Ohio vs. Fresno State Key Players to Watch
Miami Ohio
Kam Perry: Few FBS receivers have made home run plays as often as Perry this season. The Redhawks wideout is one of three players who is averaging more than 20.0 yards per reception with at least 700 receiving yards this season. He’s caught 42 passes for 966 yards and six touchdowns. He notched a season-high seven receptions against Western Michigan in his last outing white eclipsing 100 receiving yards in a game for the fourth time this season.
Fresno State
Rayshon Luke: Luke wasn’t the featured back for Fresno State against San Jose State, but has been one of the Bulldogs’ most consistent weapons. He’s recorded more than 80 rushing yards in three of his previous four games and has rushed for a team-high six touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Luke is second on the team in receptions with 36 and has reached the end zone twice through the air. Fresno State will find ways to get the ball in his hands.
Miami Ohio vs. Fresno State Prediction and Pick
The Redhawks have a stronger record against the spread (8-5) but never get the job done as underdogs.
Miami hasn't covered in one of the five games it has entered as an underdog this season. While there have been some close calls, it’s hard to get over that stat. Especially against a borderline top-25 scoring defense.
Neither team has been exceptional on offense, but Fresno State is 6-6 against the spread overall and 4-4 as a favorite. The Bulldogs have proven that they can cover when oddsmakers expect them to win.
PICK: Fresno State -5.5 (-112 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
