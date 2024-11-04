Miami (Ohio) vs. Ball State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
Defending MAC Champions Miami (Ohio) will look to make a late-season push for a repeat in 2024, starting with a road game at Ball State.
The Redhawks have not maintained its elite play in 2024, but are in the thick of things in MAC play and are viewed as heavy favorites to pick up a win on the road on Tuesday night in the first night of weeknight MACtion.
What’s the best way to bet it?
Here’s our full betting preview for Tuesday’s matchup.
Miami (Ohio) vs. Ball State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Miami (Ohio): -11.5 (-110)
- Ball State: +11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Miami (Ohio): -430
- Ball State: +330
Total: 49.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Miami (Ohio) vs. Ball State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, November 5th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Miami (Ohio) Record: 4-4
- Ball State Record: 3-5
Miami (Ohio) vs. Ball State Key Players to Watch
Miami (Ohio)
Brett Gabbert: The veteran quarterback has been up and down this season, but has certainly been trending in the right direction during the team’s three-game winning streak. Gabbert has completed at least 66% of his passes in each game and has eight touchdown passes to zero interceptions.
Ball State
Kadin Semonza: The freshman quarterback is off the best game of the season in a thrilling win against Northern Illinois, passing for 211 yards with two touchdown passes. However, he will face one of the best defenses in the MAC and must be protective of the rock, tossing seven interceptions on the season.
Miami (Ohio) vs. Ball State Prediction and Pick
Ball State pulled off an incredible win over Northern Illinois ahead of the team’s BYE, but the team was quite fortunate to get that result, posting a +4 turnover margin in the victory.
The team hosts Miami (Ohio), I can’t trust Ball State to hold up offensively against a surging MAC contender that has won three straight games by an average margin of more than 24 points.
The Cardinals are 128th in the country in net EPA/Play and 133rd in net yards per play, which is going to be an issue against a sturdy Miami (Ohio) offense that is in the top half of the country in both of those metrics.
However, keep an eye on the Redhawks red zone woes, ranking bottom five in the country in red zone touchdown percentage. Miami (Ohio) isn’t a big-play offense, right around the national average in both explosive rush and pass rate, and can have some drives stall due to its issues turning scoring chances into touchdowns.
Both teams are below the national average in seconds per play, leading me to the under as my favorite bet.
PICK: UNDER 49.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.