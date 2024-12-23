Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Arizona Bowl
Colorado State will look to score a bowl victory at the hands of a Miami (Ohio) team that couldn’t become the first team in more than a decade to win back-to-back MAC Championships.
In a battle of two Group of Five teams that impressed this season, who has the edge in the Arizona Bowl? Miami (Ohio) has had some early opt-outs via the transfer portal, which can alter the trajectory of this matchup after the team’s disheartening MAC Championship loss.
Here’s the latest on both sides as well as a best bet for the Arizona Bowl.
Colorado State vs. Miami (Ohio) Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colorado State: +2.5 (-106)
- Miami (Ohio): -2.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Colorado State: +114
- Miami (Ohio): -137
Total: 42.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Colorado State vs. Miami (Ohio) How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 28th
- Game Time: 4:30 PM EST
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CW
- Colorado State Record: 8-5
- Miami (Ohio) Record: 8-4
Colorado State vs. Miami (Ohio) Key Players to Watch
Colorado State
Avery Morrow: Colorado State became a potent rushing team with Morrow leading the way. The senior running back cleared 100 yards in four games this season and averaged nearly six yards per carry en route to 956 yards on the ground with nine touchdowns.
Miami (Ohio)
Brett Gabbert: The RedHawks senior quarterback will look to finish out his career in style after passing for 2,737 yards and 21 touchdowns through the air. He will face a Colorado State defense that struggled to get to the quarterback all season.
Colorado State vs. Miami (Ohio) Prediction and Pick
Both teams have some early entrants into the transfer portal at the time of this writing, with Colorado State expected to be down a couple of pass rushers while Miami lost its top two pass catchers.
The RedHawks offense is focused on its passing game with Gabbert, but the emergence of running back Keyon Mozee was a big late-season development for the team’s push to the MAC Championship Game. The team’s top two wide receivers are in the portal, Reggie Virgil and Javon Tracy, who combined for more than 1,600 yards and 16 touchdowns.
This will hurt the overall effectiveness of the RedHawks offense which passes at a top 40 rate in the country.
However, the team will hope to have more time for Gabbert and a new-look pass-catching group to work as the team only racked up 15 sacks on the season and the likes of Mukendi Wa-Kalonji and Nuer Gatuoth are in the transfer portal.
Meanwhile, the Colorado State offense will need to find answers against Chuck Martin’s buttoned-up Miami defense. The RedHawks are top 10 in the country in yards per play allowed but are stronger at stopping the pass than the run, which can lead to a strong effort from Morrow and the CSU run game.
Miami is vulnerable to giving up explosive runs, outside the top 70 in both defensive line yards and EPA/Rush, which can be an issue against a Rams team that can run for nearly five yards per carry.
With more question marks on the Miami side, especially in the passing game, I’m inclined to take the points with Colorado State in the Arizona Bowl.
PICK: Colorado State +2.5
