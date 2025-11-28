Miami vs. Pitt Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 14
Two teams with an outside shot at making the ACC title game will face off at Acrisure Stadium this weekend. No. 13 Miami will visit Pittsburgh as a seven-point favorite on Saturday. Both teams will need a little bit of luck in the final week of the regular season.
The Hurricanes are the highest ranked ACC team, but have suffered a pair of ACC losses to No. 25 SMU and Louisville. Carson Beck has been on a roll with eight touchdowns and no interceptions during Miami’s current three-game winning streak. However, Pittsburgh is fresh off a big road win against No. 23 Georgia Tech and has two ranked wins this season.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Miami vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Miami: -7 (-112)
- Pittsburgh: +7 (-108)
Moneyline
- Miami: -285
- Pittsburgh: +230
Total: 50.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Miami vs. Pittsburgh How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 29
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Miami: 9-2
- Pittsburgh: 8-3
Miami vs. Pittsburgh Key Players to Watch
Miami
Carson Beck: Beck tossed four touchdowns with no picks for the second time this season against Virginia Tech in his last game. The Hurricanes quarterback has been on a roll since his team’s last loss. Pittsburgh has an elite defense, so Beck will probably let it fly in this matchup.
Pittsburgh
Mason Heintschel: Pittsburgh’s rushing attack will likely take a step back against the ACC’s top run defense. The Hurricanes are number one against the run and the pass this season, but Heintschel showcased a ton of versatility in his last game. He threw for 226 yards and two scores and rushed for a touchdown against the Yellow Jackets. He’ll likely have me multidimensional to keep his team in this game.
Miami vs. Pittsburgh Prediction and Pick
The Panthers have proven themselves against multiple ranked teams this season, but Miami is cut from the same cloth as the Notre Dame team that blew them out earlier this month.
The Hurricanes already beat the Fighting Irish by three earlier this year and boasts a top-10 scoring defense in the country. Pittsburgh’s offense might not have the tools to deal with a unit of that caliber.
The Panthers generated just 219 yards of offense against the only other top-15 defense they’ve faced this season. Count on Miami handling business to cover on the road.
PICK: Miami -7 (-112 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.