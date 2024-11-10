Is Michael Pittman Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Colts)
The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out veteran receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for their Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Pittman, who has been dealing with a back injury for a good chunk of the season, will miss just the fifth game of his NFL career. According to Colts head coach Shane Steichen, the team is taking things week-to-week with Pittman.
With Pittman sidelined, the Colts have options to replace him in the passing game. Second-year receiver Josh Downs has been a breakout star at points this season, and rookie Adonai Mitchell could see an expanded role as well.
Plus, deep threat Alec Pierce should see more snaps in a game that the Colts are expected to be playing from behind against the 7-2 Bills.
With Pittman out, which receiver should we bet on in the prop market?
Downs should see the biggest boost in his role, and he’s my favorite player to target in this one. Let’s break down why:
Josh Downs Props Bets for Week 10 vs. Bills
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
- Receiving Yards: 64.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +205
Downs has thrived this season with veteran Joe Flacco under center, catching 34 passes for 386 yards, scoring 3 touchdowns in the process.
Last week in a struggle for the Colts against the Minnesota Vikings, Downs had six catches on nine targets for 60 yards, but he did not find the end zone.
This is a slightly more favorable matchup against a Buffalo team that has allowed 11 passing scores and the 14th-most passing yards in the NFL this season.
While the receptions prop for Downs is high, he has cleared 64.5 receiving yards in all four other games that he’s played with Flacco this season.
The Colts should go to their air game often in this one, and if Downs does come close to his receptions prop, he should be in the mix to clear 64.5 yards. He’s averaging 10.82 yards per reception on the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
