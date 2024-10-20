Is Michael Pittman Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Colts)
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman – who is listed as questionable for Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins due to a back injury – is expected to play on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Colts will also have Josh Downs and Alec Pierce (listed as questionable) available in this matchup, according to Schefter.
This is massive news for the Indianapolis passing game, especially since second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to be under center in this matchup after missing the last two games.
Pittman played through his back injury in Week 6, picking up three catches for 35 yards and a score with Joe Flacco under center.
Here’s how oddsmakers are projecting him to fare in Week 7.
Michael Pittman Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Miami Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -150/Under +115)
- Receiving Yards: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +235
It’s hard to trust any Colts pass catcher with Richardson under center since the Colts quarterback is completing just 50.6 percent of his passes in 2024.
In the first three weeks of the season with Richardson under center, Pittman had just 11 catches for 88 yards on 20 targets. He did not finish with more than four receptions or 36 receiving yards in any of those games.
While I don’t mind targeting the OVER for Pittman’s receptions – he had four catches in two of Richardson’s first three games – I wouldn’t play his receiving yards.
Pittman played a season-low 80 percent of the Colts’ snaps in Week 6. He’s a tough player to trust with Richardson’s inconsistencies under center in 2024.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.