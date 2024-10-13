Is Michael Pittman Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Titans)
There’s a chance that Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (back) will suit up in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Earlier in the week, Pittman was expected to miss multiple weeks, but he returned to practice and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest.
Both Pittman and Josh Downs are listed as questionable for this game, which has led to oddsmakers declining to post receiving props for either play in Week 6.
In fact, only running back Trey Sermon has prop bets available after he filled in for the injured Jonathan Taylor in Week 5. Sermon is expected to log another start with Taylor out in Week 6.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Betting Impact of Michael Pittman Jr.’s Injury in Week 6
There is one prop available for Pittman in Week 6. He is listed at +235 to score a touchdown at DraftKings Sportsbook a week after scoring his first touchdown of the season with Joe Flacco under center.
The Colts are expected to get starting quarterback Anthony Richardson back in this matchup, which may not be the best thing for Pittman’s numbers.
In the first three weeks of the season when only Richardson played quarterback, Pittman tallied just 11 catches on 20 targets for 88 yards.
There has been some major odds movement in this game with Pittman, Downs, Richardson and Taylor banged up.
The Colts opened the week as a one-point favorite against Tennessee, but they have since moved to three-point underdogs on the road.
If Pittman, Downs and Richardson (all questionable) suit up, there’s a chance this spread could move a little in the Colts’ favor before kickoff on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.