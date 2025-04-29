Is Michael Porter Jr. Playing in Game 5 ? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Nuggets)
Denver Nuggets wing Michael Porter Jr. is listed as probable for Game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a left shoulder sprain.
The Nuggets wing has not missed a game in this series despite the injury, but his play has been up and down. Denver is tied with the Clippers at 2-2 entering Game 5, and it could need Porter to play a major role on Tuesday night since Russell Westbrook (questionable, foot) could miss another game.
MPJ played over 40 minutes in Game 4, and he had by far his best game of the series in Denver's last-second win. Can he carry that momentum into Game 4 with the Nuggets set as slight underdogs at home?
Here's a look at how I'd bet on Porter in the prop market in this matchup.
Best Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bet for Nuggets vs. Clippers
Michael Porter Jr. OVER 12.5 Points (-120)
The lows for Porter Jr. have been extremely low in this series, as he scored three points in Game 1 and seven in Game 3.
But, he had at least 15 points in his two other games, including a 17-point showing in Game 4.
Denver does not have a bench, so it needs MPJ to step up and score at a decent rate to keep it in games. In Game 4, the former first-round pick took 11 shots and hit a series-best four of his seven 3-point attempts. I think this line is a little low considering he played over 42 minutes in Game 4 and could have another huge workload on Tuesday.
