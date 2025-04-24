Is Michael Porter Jr. Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Clippers)
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. suffered a left shoulder sprain late in Game 2 of the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.
Now, Porter Jr. is listed as questionable for Game 3 in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
If Porter is unable to go, it could be a major blow for Denver, which already has a thin bench unit and relies on the starting small forward to play pretty heavy minutes on a night-to-night basis. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook currently have the Nuggets set as 5.5-point underdogs in Game 3.
It's possible that line could move even further in the Clippers favor if MPJ is unable to suit up tonight. Porter left Game 2 late with the injury, but he did try to check back in after going down. The Nuggets ended up replacing him with Russell Westbrook.
In Game 1, Porter was benched down the stretch of the game for Westbrook and finished with just three points on four shots in a Denver win. He bounced back in a big way in Game 2, scoring 15 points and grabbing 15 rebounds for the Nuggets.
This story will be updated with Porter's official status for Game 3 against the Clippers.
