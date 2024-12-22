Michigan vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Players for ReliaQuest Bowl
Michigan and Alabama meet in the postseason for the second straight season, but with much different circumstances in 2024.
A year removed from meeting in the Rose Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff, Alabama and Michigan meet in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl. While neither team are competing for the National Championship, each will look to cap its season on a high note.
Oddsmakers have installed Alabama as the massive favorites in this bowl game as the Wolverines offense is in serious question against a talented SEC team in Alabama.
Can Michigan outperform expectations, or will Jalen Milroe play in this one and out-class the limited Wolverines offense?
Here’s our betting preview for the ReliaQuest bowl.
Michigan vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Michigan: +10.5 (-118)
- Alabama: -10.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Michigan: +300
- Alabama: -385
Total: 43.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Michigan vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, December 31st
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Michigan Record: 7-5
- Alabama Record: 9-3
Michigan vs. Alabama Key Players to Watch
Michigan
Davis Warren: Warren has been cycled in and out under center for Michigan, but the team got its best results with the threat of him as a passer under center. Even so, the results have been poor. The senior has only six touchdown passes to nine interceptions as the Wolverines have been over reliant on the run game this season. The team is outside the top 100 in EPA/Pass this season.
Alabama
Jalen Milroe: As of this writing, the dynamic quarterback is expected to suit up for the Crimson Tide in the bowl game. Milroe has totaled more than 3,300 yards on the season with 35 touchdowns, including 20 rushing touchdowns on the season.
Michigan vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Alabama’s offense has struggled against elite defenses during the season, like in a matchup against Oklahoma at the end of the season, but given the host of opt-outs on the Michigan side, I need to lean with the Crimson Tide.
As of this writing, Milroe is expected to play in this one as well as key players like offensive lineman Tyler Booker and defensive standouts including Malachi Moore and Keon Sabb. With that in mind, the Crimson Tide are expected to have far more on hand than the Wolverines.
Michigan, who is outside the top 100 in EPA/Play on offense, are incredibly reliant on its defense to keep the team’s run-focused offense within shouting distance. However, the defense is expected to be down its two best players in cornerback Will Johnson and defensive tackle Mason Graham, if not more in the coming days ahead of the New Year’s Eve kickoff.
Alabama’s offense has the ability to hit explosive plays against an aggressive, but sometimes vulnerable Michigan defense that can get beat deep. The Crimson Tide are 23rd in EPA/Play with a top 10 explosive rush rate, which is enough to get the necessary margin on the Wolverines and cover the big point spread.
PICK: Alabama -10.5
