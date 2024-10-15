Michigan vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
Michigan resumes Big Ten play out of its BYE week in hopes of handing Illinois a second Big Ten loss.
The Wolverines quarterback questions continued into its BYE week as the last time we saw the group the team was searching for an answer under center. However, with a strong matchup against Illinois's rush defense, can the team continue to play bully ball en route to a road win?
Here’s our betting preview for Michigan vs. Illinois in Week 8 action.
Michigan vs. Illinois Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Michigan: -3 (-115)
- Illinois: +3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Michigan: -160
- Illinois: +130
Total: 43.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Michigan vs. Illinois How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 19th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Michigan Record: 4-2
- Illinois Record: 5-1
Michigan vs. Illinois Key Players to Watch
Michigan
Kalel Mullings: While we can’t seem to get a clear understanding as of now as to who will play quarterback for Michigan as the team cycles between the more traditional passer Jack Tuttle and the run-first Alex Orji, it may not matter. Mullings has become the bellcow back for the Wolverines offense, rushing for over 100 yards in three of the last four games. The senior running back is averaging north of six yards per rush and six touchdowns.
Illinois
Luke Altmyer: Altmyer has been far improved in his second season in Champaign, the catalyst to the Fighting Illini’s top 20 offense in EPA/Pass. The junior has 14 passing touchdowns to only one interception while completing more than two-thirds of his passes with 1,426 yards to boot.
Michigan vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick
This feels like a serious step up in class for Illinois, and Michigan’s defense can put a lid on what’s been a much-improved offense with Altmyer under center.
The Wolverines' defense is incredibly aggressive and has the havoc drivers on the defensive line to put Altmyer under pressure. This season, Altmyer is completing less than 55% of his passes with seven turnover-worthy plays under pressure this season. Compare that to when Altmyer is not under pressure – he is completing 72% of his passes with a 13-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio – it's fair to be skeptical about the team’s ability to move the ball on the UM front.
Meanwhile, Michigan may have serious concerns about its passing game, but it may not need much on Saturday. The Illinois defensive line has struggled all season, 105th in defensive line yards and 96th in yards per carry allowed. If the Wolverines are able to hand it to Mullings – and Donovan Edwards – and find success on the ground, the team is going to be able to stay ahead of the chains and find enough scores to outpace the home underdog.
PICK: Michigan -3
