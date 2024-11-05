Michigan vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
Indiana’s dream season continues to Week 11, undefeated and in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth.
The team will face the defending National Champions Michigan, who is far from its title winning self in 2024, fresh off a 21-point blowout home loss to Oregon. The Wolverines have struggled on offense all season, and it won’t get easier against a disruptive Indiana defensive line.
However, as the Hoosiers' schedule continues to ramp up, will it handle lofty expectations and continue to overwhelm its opponents?
Here’s how to bet on Week 11’s Big Ten showdown.
Michigan vs. Indiana Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Michigan: +13.5 (+100)
- Indiana: -13.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Michigan: +490
- Indiana: -710
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Michigan vs. Indiana How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 9th
- Game Time: 4:15 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Michigan Record: 5-4
- Indiana Record: 9-0
Michigan vs. Indiana Key Players to Watch
Michigan
Davis Warren: Warren put together his most complete game of the season, which has been full of ups and downs all season, last week against Oregon, but the Wolverines never threatened the No. 1 team in the country. Warren completed 57% of his passes with two touchdown passes for 164, but the consistency of the team’s offense isn’t there against two-way threats.
Indiana
Kurtis Rourke: After missing a game due to a thumb injury, Rourke returned in style to the Hoosiers offense. While it took some time, Indiana trailed for the first time this season last week, Rourke and the Hoosiers offense found its form and rattled off 47 points in a row. Rourke completed 65% of his passes with 263 yards and four touchdowns.
Michigan vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
There is a gap between Indiana and Michigan, that is for certain, but what is the gap?
Oddsmakers have been unable to grasp the dominance of Indiana all season, undefeated against the spread (depending on the number you bet), while Michigan has failed to live up to its rating, just 2-7 against the number.
The Wolverines defense will certainly be the best unit that Indiana has faced to date, but the offense continues to lack the ability to hold up week-over-week. Michigan has scored more than 24 points just once in Big Ten play this season and is cycling back to the third quarterback of the season in Warren.
Indiana has benefitted from an easy schedule, but the team’s ability to make plays in the backfield is notable against a Michigan defense that has no explosiveness on offense. Indiana is top five in tackles for loss this season and yards per play allowed. Meanwhile, Michigan is 116th in EPA/Pass and will be behind the sticks often in this one.
This game can snowball from Michigan quickly. The team’s inability to generate consistent plays will be paramount against an Indiana team that has shown a willingness to run it up in the second half.
It’s Hoosiers or nothing in this one.
PICK: Indiana -13.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
