Michigan vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 14
In the 2024 installment of “The Game,” the stakes are a bit lower than usual.
Michigan is having its worst season in recent memory and are massive underdogs against National Championship favorite Ohio State, who will like to erase a three year losing streak to the Wolverines, its heated rival.
How will this year’s game go?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Michigan vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Michigan: +20.5 (-108)
- Ohio State: -20.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- MIchigan: +1160
- Ohio State: -2800
Total: 43.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Michigan vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Michigan Record: 6-5
- Ohio State Record: 10-1
Michigan vs. Ohio State Key Players to Watch
Michigan
Davis Warren: Warren had his best game of the season against an out-matched Northwestern squad, passing for 195 yards on 26-of-35 passing en route to a 50-6 win. Against an elite defense in Texas earlier this season, Warren struggled to have a viable passing game, throwing two interceptions. Will the same happen on the road?
Ohio State
Will Howard: Howard continues to be a steady presence under center for the Buckeyes, unlocking the teams two-headed monster at running back and utilizing the embarrassment of riches at wide receiver. Against a heavy blitzing Michigan defense, will Howard be able to keep the offense on track?
Michigan vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
The interesting part of this game to me is how Michigan’s defense does against an Ohio State offensive line that is down three of its starting lineman.
The Buckeyes did struggle at times against Indiana's defensive line, especially in short yardage situations, which can be impactful as the Wolverines have one of the best groups in the trenches in the country.
If the Ohio State running game can’t get going, the team can lean on its aerial attack, but offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has made it clear that this is a run-first group that likes to utilize that to open up the passing game.
There could be some stalled drives in this one, but the point spread correctly shows the gap on the other side of the ball, where Michgian will struggle to move the ball against Ohio State’s defense.
The Buckeyes let up an opening drive touchdown to Indiana, but after that, essentially shut down the Hoosiers offense. Outside of that drive, Indiana averaged less than two yards per play.
Michigan isn’t a threat in the passing game, outside the top 120 nationally in EPA/Pass, and the offense likely won’t be able to sustain drives with a run-only approach with a talent gap in the trenches.
Now, Ohio State may want to run this game up if the game gets to garbage time, so any full game bets could be hanging onto that. I’d only lay it with the Buckeyes in this game as I can’t see the Wolverines keeping up for a full 60 minutes.
PICK: Ohio State -20.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.