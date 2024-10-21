Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
Jacksonville State will look to continue its quest for a Conference USA title at home against Middle Tennessee.
The Gamecocks have been rolling since moving forward with Tyler Huff at quarterback and getting into conference play, looking like the best offense in the conference. Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee is looking to turn a midseason corner under head coach Derek Mason, but hasn't shown the ability to hold up against quality offenses.
What will happen when the Blue Raiders travel to face the Gamecocks in Conference USA action on Wednesday?
Keep reading to get all the betting information for this Wednesday night matchup.
Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Middle Tennessee: +21.5 (-110)
- Jacksonville State: -21.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Middle Tennessee: +890
- Jacksonville State State: -1700
Total:
- 63.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 23rd
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: AmFirst Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Middle Tennessee Record: 2-5
- Jacksonville State Record: 3-3
Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Key Players to Watch
Middle Tennessee
Nicholas Vattato: Vattiato wasn’t at his best against Kennesaw State, nearly scratched pregame due to an illness, but navigated the Blue Raiders to a win. The MTSU signal caller has passed for 1,760 yards on the year with seven touchdown passes and five interceptions while taking 21 sacks. He’ll be facing an aggressive Jacksonville State defense, can he hold up and keep this game competitive?
Jacksonville State
Tyler Huff: After a slow start to the season, the Jacksonville State offense has rounded into form around the dual threat Huff, who has combined for nearly 1,800 total yards and 13 total touchdowns. Over the last three games, Jacksonville State is averaging nearly 54 points per game.
Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Prediction and Pick
The MTSU defense is going to be up against it when facing a well-rested and humming Gamecocks offense. As noted above, Jacksonville State is averaging nearly 54 points per game and will face a Middle Tennessee defense that is outside the top 125 in EPA/Play and is allowing more than four points per drive this season, the highest mark in the nation.
Middle Tennessee has allowed 40 points or more to four opponents this season, including a pair of Conference USA foes in Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech. Now, the team faces a Jacksonville State offense that is playing at a high level and has shown little interest in taking its foot off the gas pedal, running it up on lowly opponents in the last three games.
Jacksonville State also ranks in the top 10 in turnovers as the team preaches an aggressive style. While that can lead to chunk plays for MTSU’s decent offense, the team can also create short fields for the likes of Huff to create scoring chances.
Middle Tennessee plays at a prodding pace, 100th in seconds per play, but the same can’t be said for the home favorites, who ranks ninth in the same metric. Rich Rodriguez’s offense has found a viable quarterback in Huff, and I like the team to roll past MTSU with a high-scoring output.
PICK: Jacksonville State Team Total OVER 42.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.