Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
Middle Tennessee dragged through one of the most difficult non conference schedules in the country to get to its BYE week and hope to get on track in Conference USA play.
The team's second league game will come on the road against Louisiana Tech, who also has struggled this season but against far easier competittion. Can the strength of schedule difference be a key edge in determining the point spread?
Here's our look at Thursday's matchup.
Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Middle Tennessee: +5 (-110)
- Louisiana Tech: -5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Middle Tennessee: +175
- Louisiana Tech: -210
Total: 58.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Middle Tennessee Record: 1-4
- Louisiana Tech Record: 1-3
Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Key Players to Watch
Middle Tennessee
Nicholas Vattiato: The junior quarterback has played admirably albeit against difficult competition, passing for 1,285 yards in five games with five touchdowns and four interceptions, but has been sacked 15 times. Louisiana Tech provides a bit of a drop in class, in the Conference USA opener against Western Kentucky, he passed for 456 yards.
Louisiana Tech
Evan Bullock: The freshman drew the start in the Bulldogs last game prior to the BYE week, passing for 218 yards, but the Bulldogs offense struggled to generate sound scoring opportunities. The offense averaged less than five yards per play in a near-even game against FIU, a 17-10 loss.
Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction and Pick
It’s tough to trust Louisiana Tech, who has lost outright in its last two games as favorites against the likes of Tulsa and FIU.
While Middle Tennessee has struggled in the first season under Derek Mason, the strength of schedule gap is quite glaring thus far.
MTSU has played the 40th most difficult schedule this season, while Louisiana Tech has played the second easiest.
In that span, the Blue Raiders have actually posted better yards per play and EPA/Play marks relative to the Bulldogs as MTSU checks in 97th in yards per play and 110th in EPA/Play. Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech is 119th in yards per play and 132nd in EPA/Play.
It’s worth noting La. Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie has forfeited play calling duties in the BYE, but starting the preseason third string quarterback Bullock may not help all that much.
While the Bulldogs defense has been strong, 16th in yards per play allowed, the schedule concerns me while MTSU has shown an ability to move the ball on offense. The team hasn’t faced a team inside the top 90 in yards per play yet this season amongst FBS opponents.
Middle Tennessee may benefit from the BYE week and a drop in competition while Louisiana Tech is yet to justify it can cover a considerable spread, overrated in the market for a third straight week.
PICK: Middle Tennessee +5
