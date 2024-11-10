Is Mike Evans Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Buccaneers)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out star receiver Mike Evans in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers, but there is optimism that he’ll be able to return to the lineup soon.
Evans was injured in Week 7 – the same week that Tampa Bay lost Chris Godwin for the season with a dislocated ankle.
However, the star receiver recently said that he feels he has a chance to return after the team’s Week 11 bye – the initial projection for when he’d be back.
With Evans out, the Buccaneers have used a ton of other players in the passing game, led by tight end Cade Otton. With receiver Jalen McMillan also questionable to play in Week 10 due to a hamstring injury, Sterling Shepard may operate as the Buccaneers’ top option at wideout on Sunday.
If you’re going to target someone in the passing game, Otton is the player to bet on given his massive target share since Evans and Godwin went down .
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop for the young tight end in Week 10.
Best Cade Otton Prop Bets for Week 10 vs. 49ers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -150/Under +115)
- Receiving Yards: 58.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +155
Over the last three games for Tampa Bay (including Week 7), Otton has been targeted at least 10 times in each matchup. He’s reeled in eight, nine and eight catches in those games. He’s also put up massive receiving yards totals (100, 81 and 77) while scoring three touchdowns.
He’s a must bet in Week 10, and I’d consider him in nearly every prop market given his recent usage.
If McMillan sits in addition to Evans, there should be even more targets to go around in this offense.
Otton has put up at least six catches and 59 receiving yards in three straight games, and he has over 5.5 receptions in five games already in 2024.
