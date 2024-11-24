Is Mike Evans Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Giants)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is set to return to action -- despite being listed as questionable -- in Week 12 against the New York Giants after missing the team’s last three games with a hamstring injury.
Evans was a full participant in practice this week, and with the Buccaneers coming off of their bye, he should return to his No. 1 role in their passing game.
Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said that as long as Evans is healthy and fresh, he’ll be out there on Sunday.
This is good news for a Bucs team that is looking to get back in the mix in the NFC South after spending multiple games without Evans and Chris Godwin (dislocated ankle) in action.
Here’s how Evans is expected to fare on Sunday in the prop market.
Best Mike Evans Prop Bets for Week 12 vs. Giants
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -155/Under +120)
- Receiving Yards: 52.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +140
This is the first game all season that Evans will play without Godwin in action, which could mean that he’ll see more targets from Baker Mayfield.
However, bettors may want to stay away from his receptions prop in case the Bucs decide to limit his snaps in his first game back.
From Bowles’ comments, it sounds like Evans will at least be out there in important scenarios (third down, red zone) in Week 12, and he’s facing a Giants team that has given up 12 passing touchdowns and picked off just one pass this season.
I like taking Evans to score – he’s found the end zone in four of his seven games and six times overall – on Sunday. One of the best red zone targets in the NFL, Evans won’t need a massive catch performance to pay off on this plus money prop.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.