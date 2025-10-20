Is Mike Evans Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Lions)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has not played since Week 3 against the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury, but he’s trending in the right direction to be active on Monday night against the Detroit Lions.
Evans is officially listed as questionable, but he’s “likely” to play in this matchup, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
This is a major boost for the Tampa Bay offense that has been ravaged by injuries all season long.
Tampa Bay has ruled out running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Chris Godwin for this matchup, so it could really use Evans on the outside as a top target for Baker Mayfield.
Plus, rookie Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) is questionable for this game and expected to be a game-time decision.
Evans was off to a solid start in the first three weeks, catching 14 of his 28 targets for 140 yards and a score in less than three games of action.
He found the end zone in Week 3 for the first time in 2025 before going down with his hamstring injury.
With Evans looking likely to play in this matchup, how should bettors wager on him in the prop market?
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop for the Tampa Bay passing game in Week 7.
Best Mike Evans Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mike Evans OVER 4.5 Receptions (-153)
Through three appearances this season, Evans has at least five catches in two of those games, and he’s been targeted a whopping 28 times in the process.
The only game that Evans failed to clear this line was in Week 3 against the Jets, and he left that matchup early due to his hamstring injury.
With Godwin out and Egbuka up in the air for this matchup, Evans could see a major workload on Monday night.
The veteran receiver has been a target hog with Baker Mayfield under center, receiving 110 looks in just 14 games in the 2024 season. He had nine games with five or more catches in 2024, and I expect him to be right around that number again on Monday.
Detroit enters Week 7 as a much easier team to beat through the air (13th in EPA/Pass) than on the ground (third in EPA/Rush).
