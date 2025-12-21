Is Mike Evans Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Panthers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans made his return to the lineup in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons after missing several games with a broken collarbone.
The 2025 season has been a rough one for Evans, as he suffered a hamstring injury early in the campaign and then broke his collarbone in his first game back in the lineup.
Still, he's expected to play in Week 16 after taking a rest day on Thursday in practice. Evans is not listed on the Bucs' final injury report for a crucial NFC South battle with the Carolina Panthers.
With both teams sitting at 7-7, this Week 16 game is massive for the Bucs' chances of winning the division. The Bucs and Panthers will play again this season in Week 18.
In five games (four that he's recorded a reception), Evans has 20 catches on 44 targets for 272 yards and a score. He's coming off his best game of the season, recording 132 yards in the team's loss to Atlanta.
Here's a look at how I'd bet on Evans in the prop market in this divisional matchup on Sunday.
Best Mike Evans Prop Bet vs. Panthers
Mike Evans OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
After missing several games with a broken collarbone, Evans showed why he's still one of the best receivers in the league in Week 15 with a six-catch performance, finishing with 132 yards.
While Evans did not have more than 56 yards in any game before he went down with a hamstring injury and then the broken collarbone, I'm buying him on Sunday against this Carolina defense.
The Panthers rank 26th in the NFL in EPA/Pass and they've allowed over 3,000 passing yards in the 2025 season. Evans returned to massive role last week, receiving 12 targets while playing just 55.1 percent of the team's snaps.
If his snap share rises (as he gets healthier), he's a great bet to see 10 or more looks on Sunday. I think that helps him soar past this line against Carolina.
