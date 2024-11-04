Is Mike Evans Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs)
For the second straight week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without star receiver Mike Evans due to a hamstring injury. He’s been ruled out on the team’s injury report.
This is right in line with the reporting right after Evans was injured, as he’s not expected to return until after the team’s bye week.
This puts the Bucs in a tough spot in Week 9, as they’ll need to lean on Sterling Shephard, Trey Palmer and rookie Jalen McMillan as their top options at receiver. Chris Godwin (dislocated ankle) is likely done for the season, so Baker Mayfield will have his work cut out for him on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Best Jalen McMillan Prop Bets for Week 9 vs. Chiefs
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Receiving Yards: 40.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +245
One of my favorite prop bets on Monday night comes for rookie receiver Jalen MacMillan, as he should be in line for a big role now that Evans and Godwin are both out.
While MacMillan made just four catches in Week 8 – the first game without both receivers – he was targeted seven times. In fact, he’s been targeted 15 times over the last two weeks, turning those targets into seven catches.
I think he’s a solid bet to clear 3.5 receptions for the second straight week, especially since the Bucs are likely going to be playing from behind in this game.
Last week, Baker Mayfield attempted a season-high 50 passes. If that continues, MacMillan should get plenty of chances to rack up catches in Week 9.
