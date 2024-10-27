Is Mike Evans Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Falcons)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was injured in Week 7 on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.
Evans’ hamstring injury is expected to keep him out of the next four weeks (three games) for the Buccaneers, including Sunday’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons.
Tampa Bay is now just 4-3 on the season and in danger of falling out of playoff contention with Chris Godwin (dislocated ankle) likely out for the season.
Who will step up for the Bucs in this matchup?
Here’s my favorite prop target for this Week 8 contest.
Best Rachaad White Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Falcons
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rush Attempts: 11.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +120/Under -155)
- Receiving Yards: 20.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
- Anytime TD: -105
With the Bucs down Evans and Godwin on Sunday, someone needs to step up in the passing game.
Enter running back Rachaad White.
The Bucs have a logjam at running back with White, Sean Tucker and rookie Bucky Irving, and White has struggled on the ground (3.7 yards per carry) all season.
As a receiver, he may be the best of the bunch.
White caught 64 passes last season, and he picked up six catches on six targets last week while playing 48 percent of the team’s snaps. White has three games with three or more catches in 2024, including his lone matchup against Atlanta.
I love him to take on an expanded receiving role until Evans returns. He’s a solid bet in any of his receiving props on Sunday.
