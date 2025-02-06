Minnesota Vikings 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Can J.J. McCarthy Unlock Vikings Ceiling?
Despite a stellar season that smashed expectations, the Vikings are going to likely look a lot different next season.
The Vikings were a game away from having the No. 1 seed in the NFC last season with Sam Darnold leading the way, but the team is likely moving on to the future of the franchise in J.J. McCarthy under center.
With a few more questions, and an always difficult division, the Vikings are not priced as a surefire Super Bowl threat next season, but Minnesota is still a viable threat to contend for the Lombardi Trophy next season.
Yes, there will be some uncertainty entering the season with McCarthy, but flush with assets to build on one of the league’s best defenses and a talented offense that features Justin Jefferson, the Vikings are likely going to be in the postseason mix at the very least next season.
Here’s the team’s Super Bowl odds as we are one game away from the offseason.
Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl 60 Odds
- Minnesota Vikings: +3100
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Vikings Viewed as Super Bowl Contender
Darnold may return to Minnesota after thriving in the regular season for the Vikings, but McCarthy is viewed as the face of the franchise that can step in as early as this season after tearing his meniscus in the preseason.
Minnesota won 14 games last season with Darnold at the helm, and have plenty of firepower to improve on the margins as well, even if the team lets Darnold walk and passes the QB1 role to McCarthy.
The Vikings have $55.7 million in cap space this season, the fifth most in the NFL this season, which can be used to bolster the team’s offensive line as well as figure out its QB situation.
There is some uncertainty with the team, which has kept Vikings number below the likes of the Lions and the Packers at this point in the offseason, but under the guidance of Kevin O’Connell, and with upside in the potential of McCarthy, Minnesota has plenty of upside heading into next season.
