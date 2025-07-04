Miomir Kecmanović vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3
Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic won his Round 2 match in straight sets and is heavily favored in Round 3 to advance against Miomir Kecmanović.
Kecmanović has already pulled off an upset of a top-30 player in the world in this tournament, but Djokovic is a different animal, as he’s reached the final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in six consecutive years.
Oddsmakers have set Djokovic as a -4000 favorite, but can he win in dominant fashion like he did in Round 2?
Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s history at Wimbledon, and my prediction for Saturday’s Round 3 showdown.
Miomir Kecmanović vs. Novak Djokovic Odds
Moneyline
- Miomir Kecmanović: +1900
- Novak Djokovic: -4000
Total
- 30.5 (Over -115/Under -120)
Miomir Kecmanović vs. Novak Djokovic How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 5
- Time: 6:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Miomir Kecmanović: How Did They Get Here
Kecmanović upset world No. 30 Alex Michelsen in Round 1 in five sets, and he rode that momentum into a four-set victory over Jesper De Jong in Round 2, rallying back after losing the first set 6-1.
Kecmanović has two other third-round appearances at Wimbledon, but he has never made the fourth round in his career.
Novak Djokovic: How Did They Get Here
After beating Dan Evans in straight sets in Round 2, Djokovic looks poised to make another deep run at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
He’s made six straight appearances in the final, including 10 overall in his career, and he has just one year (2016) that he failed to make the quarterfinal since 2009.
One of the greatest players ever, Djokovic, has been dominant on grass and has a 2022 Wimbledon victory over Kecmanović under his belt.
Miomir Kecmanović vs. Novak Djokovic What the Odds Say and Prediction
Based on the latest odds of Djokovic -4000, the Serbian has an implied probability of 97.56 percent to advance to the fourth round.
It’s hard to argue with this, especially since Djokovic has substantially more success at Wimbledon than Kecmanović in his career.
These two players have matched up three times, with their last head-to-head coming at Wimbledon in 2022. Djokovic won that match 6-0, 6-3, 6-4, moving him to 3-0 against Kecmanović all time.
While Djokovic may be as dominant as he was in 2022, I still think he makes quick work of Kecmanović, especially after winning in straight sets against Evans.
I don’t mind playing the UNDER on total games in this Round 3 matchup. Djokovic needed just 25 games in his 2022 match with Kecmanović, and he beat Evans in 23 games on Thursday.
Pick: UNDER 30.5 (-120 at DraftKings)
