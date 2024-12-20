Mississippi State vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, December 21
Memphis and Mississippi State look for impressive non conference wins at the hands of the other on Saturday afternoon from the FedEX Forum.
The Tigers have already scored some Power Four wins, including over the likes of Connecticut and Clemson, and will look to take down one of the best defenses in the country when the team faces Mississippi State.
Will the Memphis shooting surge continue, or will the Bulldogs show up and hsut it down?
Here’s our betting preview for this Satuday afternoon showdown.
Mississippi State vs. Memphis Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mississippi State: +1.5 (-110)
- Memphis: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mississippi State: +100
- Memphis: -120
Total: 154.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Mississippi State vs. Memphis How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 21
- Game Time: 12:30 PM EST
- Venue: FedEX Forum
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Mississippi State Record: 10-1
- Memphis Record: 9-1
Mississippi State vs. Memphis Key Players to Watch
Mississippi State
Josh Hubbard: The 5’11” guard continues to be a catalyst for the revival of the Mississippi State offense, scoring double figures in every game this season and 22 or more in five of 11 games. With an improved 3-point shot, nearly 41% from deep this season, Hubbard is a far more complete player, averaging north of 18 points per game.
Memphis
Tyrese Hunter: The Texas transfer has impressed this season, averaging a career best, more than 15 points per game with nearly four rebounds on a gaudy 48% 3-point mark. Hunter has been on point all season and lifted this new-look Memphis team to several impressive wins already this season.
Mississippi State vs. Memphis Prediction and Pick
The total is high for this one as both teams like to pressure the ball, look for open court opportunities and also get to the free throw line.
All in all, there can be a ton of possessions in this matchup, but I can’t get myself to this sky high total given the propensity for the looming regression on both teams.
Mississippi State is an elite defense to begin with, and owed a ton of regression from the perimeter, ShotQuality believes the defense is owed a four-percent drop in its 3-point percentage allowed, something that matches the eye test for the team that is bottom 100 in 3-point percentage defense.
Further, Memphis is due to slide back from distance as well, shooting nearly 42% as a team, third best in the country, but owed a five percent drop in 3P% as a team.
With some polarizing splits, and the fact that each team is top 60 in terms of average possession length on defense as each team makes the opposition hunt for the best shot, I believe we see a ton of missed shots in this one from the perimeter.
Both teams force shots from the perimeter, and I think points are far tougher to come by than this total implies.
I’ll go under.
PICK: UNDER 154.5
