Missouri vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
Alabama has quickly gone from National Championship betting favorite to on the brink of missing the first-ever expanded College Football Playoff in about a month.
The Crimson Tide have lost two of three games since defeating Georgia at home, and now welcome another ranked foe in Missouri to Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama no longer has any margin for error, but is laying nearly two touchdowns against a Missouri team that hasn’t shown its best against top competition this season.
In Missouri’s lone matchup against a CFP contender, the team lost 41-10 in College Station against Texas A&M. Will the team put together a better showing on the road against Alabama?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Missouri vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Missouri: +13.5 (-105)
- Alabama: -13.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Missouri: +980
- Alabama: -2000
Total:
- 55.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Missouri vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 26th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Missouri Record: 6-1
- Alabama Record: 5-2
Missouri vs. Alabama Key Players to Watch
Missouri
Brady Cook: Cook left the team’s thrilling come-from-behind win against Auburn at home due to an injury, getting an MRI at the hospital, before returning to engineer a game-winning drive. Cook has failed to live up to the hype of last season but will look to turn his season around and keep the Tigers in the College Football Playoff picture with an upset at Alabama.
Alabama
Jalen Milroe: Milroe has struggled since his stellar output against Georgia. He has six total touchdowns to five interceptions in the three games and has struggled to find success on the ground, taking nine sacks in the last three games. Missouri’s defense ranks top 10 in pass rush grade per Pro Football Focus, can this be another shaky effort from the Crimson Tide quarterback? Or will he rise to the occasion?
Missouri vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Alabama’s season is hitting a breaking point, but Missouri hasn’t inspired a ton of confidence so far this season in its marquee matchups.
So, what gives on Saturday in Tuscaloosa?
While I won’t call for the outright upset, I do believe there is cause for concern that Alabama can blowout Missouri.
The Tigers' defensive line is elite, ranking 15th in defensive line yards, and overall this is a standout unit that is allowing less than five yards per play. The Tigers have shut off the deep ball for opponents, top 40 in explosive pass defense and do an excellent job of getting off the field on third down, top 10 in third down conversion percentage allowed.
I’m concerned about this Alabama offense, but it's the defense that continues to hold this team back. Missouri’s offense hasn’t been as explosive as last season, but the team plays a clean game. Cook only has one turnover-worthy play this season, and the team has been elite on third down, tied for 10th in third and fourth down success rate.
I believe the Tigers can keep this one competitive behind methodical drives as the Crimson Tide continues to look out of sorts on both sides of the ball.
PICK: Missouri +13.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
