Missouri vs. Florida Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for SEC Tournament Quarterfinal
Both the Missouri Tigers and Florida Gators pulled away late from their respective opponents in yesterday's SEC tournament action and now the two nationally ranked teams will face off in the quarterfinals.
Florida lost just four conference games this season but one of those came at the hands of the Tigers when Missouri beat them by a single point, 83-82, back in January 14. Can the Gators avenge that loss tonight?
Missouri vs. Florida Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Missouri +8.5 (-110)
- Florida -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Missouri +310
- Florida -400
Total
- OVER 161.5 (-115)
- UNDER 161.5 (-105)
Missouri vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Friday. March 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Brigestone Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Missouri Record: 22-10 (10-8 Conference)
- Florida Record: 27-4 (14-4 Conference)
Missouri vs. Florida Best Prop Bets
Missouri Prop Bet
- Caleb Grill UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-165) via BetMGM
One of Florida's biggest strength is its perimeter defense. The Gators rank seventh in the country in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 29.6% from beyond the arc. To try to capitalize on that, I'm going to take Caleb Grill to record no more than two 3-pointers.
Florida Prop Bet
- Alex Condon OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+100) via BetMGM
Alex Condon has been a rebounding machine of late, racking up a combined 25 rebounds in his last two games. He should have another big game in that area against a Missouri team that ranks 120th in rebounding percentage.
Missouri vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
Missouri may not be as talented and skilled as Florida, but they're an extremely balanced and deep team that can cause any opponent in the SEC some trouble. The Tigers are also one of the better shooting teams in the country, ranking 12th in college basketball in effective field goal percentage.
Missouri also does a fantastic job create extra scoring opportunities, ranking 52nd in extra scoring chances per game at +3.3.
There's no denying the Gators are the more skilled team from top to bottom, but in a high-pressure tournament setting, a deep team that has no glaring weakness to exploit can be a dangerous opponent. I'll take the points with the Tigers.
Pick: Missouri +8.5 (-110) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
