Missouri vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
Missouri looks to notch its most impressive win to date on the road against Texas A&M in SEC play.
The Tigers have plans on competing in the College Football Playoff while Texas A&M would love to reestablish itself as a postseason contender with a signature win at home after opening SEC play with a win against Arkansas.
Here’s our full betting preview for this high leverage tilt on Saturday afternoon from Kyle Field.
Missouri vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Missouri: +1.5 (-110)
- Texas A&M: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Missouri: +112
- Texas A&M: -132
Total: 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Missouri vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 5th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Kyle Field
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Missouri Record: 4-0
- Texas A&M Record: 4-1
Missouri vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
Missouri
Brady Cook: Cook and the Tigers passing game hasn’t been as explosive as it was last season, but it has been more than enough to get to a 4-0 start. Cook is completing 68% of his passes with eight total touchdowns and only one interception. The Tigers passing game has been strong, 53rd in EPA/Pass and only allowed four sacks so far, but the team is bottom five in explosive pass offense.
Texas A&M
Marcel Reed: Reed has stepped in for Week 1 starting quarterback Conner Weigman nicely, leading the Aggies to three straight wins as he has provided a dual-threat option to this offense. He is still a middling passer, completing only 54% of his passess, but has ran the ball at least seven times in four appearances and hasn’t turned the ball over to give the Aggies another look. It’s worth noting that Weigman could be available for this high leverage matchup, a game-time decision, per Mike Elko, but the team is in solid standing with Reed under center.
Missouri vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
It’s tough to get a gauge on exactly what the 2024 Missouri Tigers are.
The team returned the likes of quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden, but hasn’t shown all that much just yet. The team got taken to overtime against Vanderbilt at home and needed to pick it up in the second half to win against Boston College, failing to cover in both games.
However, with a BYE week to prepare for a hostile advantage against Texas A&M at Kyle Field, who is coming off a fifth straight game on a neutral field and a second SEC game against Arkansas. What is the state of this Texas A&M team, who haven’t announced a starting quarterback just yet?
The Tigers defense hasn't faced a team with the size and physicality of Texas A&M just yet, but the Aggies appear to be destined to be pedestrian all season. Overall, the team is 66th in EPA/Play despite facing several soft defenses, including Florida’s poor defense.
If this number hit a field goal, I’d be inclined to take the points with Missouri, who are the better team with a serious rest advantage, but my preference currently is to take the under as the Aggies defense is a proven unit that can keep down a possibly non-explosive Tigers offense while Texas A&M would prefer to play this game in the low 20’s.
PICK: UNDER 48.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.