Missouri vs. Texas A&M Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 6
The most consequential game for both teams heading into a conference play filled Week 6 is Missouri taking on Texas A&M.
The Aggies will look to validate its season thus far with a win against a top 10 foe at home, while the Tigers are attempting to prove its a College Football Playoff contender with a road win against a formidable SEC foe.
This game is projected to be close with the updated point spread below as well as a final score prediction for this pivotal SEC matchup.
Missouri vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- MissourI: +2.5 (-110)
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Missouri: +106
- Texas A&M: -128
Total: 48.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Missouri vs. Texas A&M Final Score Prediction
Missouri is a bit of an enigma this season.
The Tigers are undefeated and inside the top 10 of the AP Poll, but last season’s Cotton Bowl winner hasn’t shown much despite returning a host of key contributors to the roster. The team has been at least a two touchdown favorite through its first four games and hasn’t shown much, ranking outside the top 100 in explosive play rate.
Here’s how I broke it down earlier in the week in our game preview.
The Tigers defense hasn't faced a team with the size and physicality of Texas A&M just yet, but the Aggies appear to be destined to be pedestrian all season. Overall, the team is 66th in EPA/Play despite facing several soft defenses, including Florida’s poor defense.
If this number hit a field goal, I’d be inclined to take the points with Missouri, who are the better team with a serious rest advantage, but my preference currently is to take the under as the Aggies defense is a proven unit that can keep down a possibly non-explosive Tigers offense while Texas A&M would prefer to play this game in the low 20’s.
Texas A&M’s defense has faced a far tougher strength of schedule, but has been vulnerable to big plays. Can this be the game where the Tigers open up the play book as SEC play ramps up with a BYE to prepare for a road effort against a formidable Texas A&M team?
With Texas A&M’s quarterback situation up in the air between Conner Weigman and Marcel Reed, I believe this game will feature plenty of high leverage play inside the opposing team’s 40 yard line and can be determined by who can create a few more chunk plays to flip the field.
In a low scoring game, I’ll side with the more reliable offense to win on the road.
Final Score Prediction: Missouri 23, Texas A&M 20
