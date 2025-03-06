Is Mitchell Robinson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Lakers)
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson missed the start of the 2024-25 season with an ankle injury, but he recently returned and has played in each of the Knicks' last three games.
Robinson, who made his first start of the season in place for Karl-Anthony Towns (who was out for personal reasons) on Tuesday, is listed as questionable for Thursday night's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Knicks are listing Robinson's injury as "left ankle, surgery injury recovery."
Robinson has been on a minutes limit since returning, playing less than 16 minutes in all three of his games. However, he's a made a positive impact for the Knicks, averaging 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 63.6 percent from the field.
The Knicks are set as underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook on Thursday night, and they could be in trouble if Robinson sits. In addition to the center being listed as questionable, the Knicks have placed OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet on their injury report as questionable as well. Backup center Ariel Hukporti is out.
This story will be updated with Robinson's official status for Thursday's game agaistt the Lakers.
