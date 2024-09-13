Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Braves/Dodgers NRFI; Cubs to Score in the First Inning)
Happy Friday!
MLB season is winding down, so take your chance to get in the action tonight.
There's a full slate of games and plenty of wagers to choose from, but we are going a little bold for tonight's wagers. We went 2-2 the last two days, but we were able to grow our bankroll with some plus-money payouts.
Let's have some fun! All odds, according to DraftKings.
MLB Best Bets Today for Friday, Sept. 13
- Braves at Dodgers NRFI (-110)
- Cubs to score in the first inning (+155)
Braves at Dodgers NRFI (-110)
Two aces are on the mound tonight in Los Angeles.
Landon Knack gets the start at home for the Dodgers. Knack has a 2.40 ERA since the All-Star Break and a home ERA of just 3.00 this season.
The Braves are averaging just 3.60 runs per game this month and have not scored in the first inning 80% of the time they are on the road this season.
Spencer Schwellenbach starts for the Braves. He has an ERA of just 3.23 since the All-Star Break and an ERA of just 1.59 across 17 first innings pitched this season. The top of the Dodgers lineup is challenging, especially at home, but that's why we are getting -110.
Schwellenbach's walk rate is in the top 6% of the league, and he's allowed only 1.11 home runs this season.
Chicago Cubs to score a run in the first inning (+155)
For our plus-money bet tonight, we are targeting Austin Gomber at Coors.
Gomber has an ERA of 10.32 in first innings this year, allowing 31 earned runs across 27 innings pitched. The Cubs are swinging hot bats right now, averaging 5.50 runs per game in September and 9.50 runs per game in the four games they played away.
Games at Coors Field are averaging 1.15 runs in the first inning this season. We'll bet those go the way of the Cubs.
