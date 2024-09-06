Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (D-Backs/Astros NRFI, White Sox/Red Sox Under)
Let’s back some pitching heading into the weekend.
Two sluggish offenses face off in Boston tonight, and there’s a possible World Series preview in Houston tonight.
Here’s how we are betting these matchups. All odds according to DraftKings.
MLB Best Bets Today for Friday, Sept. 6
- White Sox at Red Sox under 8.5 runs (-110)
- Diamondbacks at Astros NRFI (-125)
- Astros Team Total over 4.5 runs (+114)
Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox under 8.5 runs (-110)
It’s the battle of the Sox tonight at Fenway, and we are going to take the under despite the fact that games at Fenway are averaging 9.62 runs per game this season.
Nick Pivetta should have no trouble handling a White Sox lineup that has averaged a league-worst 3.06 runs per game this season and just 2.54 runs per game across the last two weeks of play.
The Red Sox haven’t been much better of late, averaging just 2.69 runs per game across the last two weeks. Davis Martin has been good for Chicago with an ERA of 3.62 in six starts this season.
Even with two bullpens that are prone to blow up, we are going to stick with the under here. The under has hit in 50% of Boston’s home games this season, and it has hit in 58% of games featuring the Chicago White Sox this year.
Diamondbacks at Astros NRFI (-125)
Houston Astros Team Total over 4.5 runs (+114)
Even though both of these teams have strong hitting, we are backing the starters tonight as the star of the show.
Framber Valdez has an ERA of just 2.63 in the first inning this season, while Pfaadt has an ERA of 3.00.
I’m also going to back the Astros to get to five runs tonight for plus money.
The D-backs bullpen has been struggling lately with an ERA of 6.00 across the past two weeks of play.
Houston will be happy to be back home where they have averaged 4.72 runs per game this season, and we may even get a Kyle Tucker sighting.
