Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Diamondbacks and Rockies Go Over, Pirates/Cardinals NRFI)
We have the perfect storm for an over tonight at Coors Stadium, and they’re offering us even money, so we have to take it.
We are also going to ride the trend of the Cardinals and Pirates not scoring early in games.
Here’s what I’ve got today. All odds courtesy of DraftKings.
MLB Best Bets Today for Tuesday, Sept. 17
Diamondbacks at Rockies over 11.5 (+100)
Not only have games been averaging 11.42 runs per game at Coors since the All-Star Break, tonight the weather is going to help us out, too. Moderate winds blowing out to right field will further improve home run chances in this hitter-friendly park.
The Rockies have averaged nearly five runs per game this season when at home (4.96) and that number is even higher since Aug. 1 (5.20).
No team has scored more runs per game this season than the Arizona Diamondbacks (5.49) and that number is even higher since Aug. 1 (6.49).
Now, let’s look at the starting pitching.
Lefty Jordan Montgomery has an ERA of 6.25 this season. The Rockies should be able to get in their knocks. The D-Backs bullpen has also struggled of late, with a league-worst 7.33 ERA in the month of August.
Ryan Feltner gets the start at home for the Rockies. He has a home ERA of 6.25 this season. The hot-hitting D-backs will be able to score some runs tonight.
Pirates at Cardinals NRFI (-120)
We are going to continue to play Pirates NRFI as long as they struggle. The Pirates have note scored in the first inning when away 84% of the time this season. The Cardinals have not scored in the first inning when at home 78% of the time.
Lance Lynn starts for St. Louis. He often struggles in the first inning, but we are going to trust him vs. the Pirates who are averaging just 3.72 runs per game this month. Lynn has a 3.30 home ERA this season.
Bailey Falter starts for the Pirates. Falter can also struggle early, but the Cardinals are averaging just 3.73 runs per game this season and struggle to score in the first when at home.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.