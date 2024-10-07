Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (How to Bet Royals vs. Yankees ALDS Game 2)
Postseason MLB has not disappointed! If you missed yesterday’s NLDS, Google Jurickson Profar — unless you’re a Dodgers fan.
Today, the ALDS continues with the Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees. The Guardians and Yankees (favorites) have jumped out to a one-game lead.
However, both AL Central teams have their aces on the mound (Skubal for the Tigers) today, so keep an eye on the underdogs.
Here’s what we are playing for tonight’s matchup.
Odds are according to DraftKings.
MLB Best Bets Today for Monday, Oct. 7
- Royals at Yankees UNDER 7.5 (-115)
- Royals ML +130
The second game of the ALDS features a pair of lefty starters in the Bronx.
Though the bats broke out for both teams in Game 1, both teams have struggled vs. left-handed pitching this year, so we will be playing the under.
Carlos Rodon starts for the Yankees tonight. His ERA is 2.91 since the All-Star Break, and he has settled in nicely since his rough stretch in June.
Rodon is prone to give up the home run ball, and he is also generous with the free passes. However, the Royals hit just .243 (17th) with a .672 OPS (24th) and .379 SLG (23rd) this season.
In his two starts vs. the Royals this year, he allowed a .204 batting average with two home runs and three earned runs for an ERA of 2.08
Cole Ragans starts for the Royals. Ragans has an ERA of 3.14 this season, and though he walks more batters than Rodon, he has given up fewer than half the home runs Rodon has allowed (just .72 per nine innings).
Ragans did not allow a run across six innings pitched in his Wild Card start vs. the Orioles. In his only start vs. the Yankees this season, he allowed a .150 batting average with just three hits and two earned runs.
Both bullpens have been dependable lately. Royals relievers, who struggled during the regular season, have just a 2.31 ERA in the postseason (three games played). The Yankees bullpen was nearly perfect in the first game of this series, allowing just two hits, one walk and no earned runs.
Both teams will have all arms available after having yesterday off.
This game is set up to be a close one, and since this postseason has been the postseason of the underdogs so far, I’ll also have a sprinkle on the Royals, who have their ace on the mound today.
The Picks: Under 7.5 and Royals ML +130
